Kitchener candidate for mayor: Narine Sookram

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

The public should vote for me because I have a cohesive vision regarding how to manage growth in a way that engages neighbourhoods and stakeholder groups. I will make the effort to physically go to those who have been voiceless or intimidated to approach the city, by using cultural interpreters, sign language interpreters, and large print for presentations, plus council doing tours of every neighbourhood and holding council meetings in each ward per term.

I would become deeply involved in the community, getting to know the key issues and stakeholders and their issues, and potential solutions, relating to the drug crisis, supportive housing and an integrated, all-day transportation network connecting to Toronto and the airport. I would then do an asset map of all the things we could bring to the table to support any solutions that were developed, short of the funding needed by other levels of government.

I have done my homework and have been a tireless community advocate, and have been recognized as such, noting I was a member of Waterloo Region Record's "Top 40 Under 40" in 2010, and have received over 200 awards/recognitions, some of which include: 2X “10 Ideas to Change Waterloo Region,” the Waterloo Award, Arts Award Waterloo Region Open Award, I Choose Dignity Award, and many more. ... I am a very high- energy person who works until a problem is solved, as demonstrated by my track record to achieve results. I have a vision for Kitchener that transcends the current middle-of-the-road thinking.