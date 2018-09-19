Kitchener candidate for mayor: Myron Steinman

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I would like to start by acknowledging we are guests with this land.

There are at least three tipping points/concerns that led me into entering the public dialogue by letting my name stand for mayor of Kitchener.

1. The future of the Charles Street transportation terminal in downtown Kitchener: I would ensure there is an open dialogue on the future of this site.

2. Accessibilities for Ontarians with Disabilities Act legislation (AODA) — especially how it affects the built environment. Note that I have long been an advocate with built-environment legislation. We need to act now, but there are also unintended consequences for small business.

3. The unintended consequences of intensification policies, especially how it affects those marginalized by lower incomes and/or disability. Please note that I have long been an advocate for urban intensification. In addition, traffic studies by both the city and region; especially as safety is a concern with ION or light rail.

Furthermore, I have concerns and several ideas about waste/ recycling management. A 10-cent refund on each 500-millilitre water bottle would be a start. This would add $2.40 to a case of 24. In addition, I would set up a pilot project as an alternative to the blue box recycling system. Centralized garbage collection may be part of the problem. I have many more ideas. For example, stopping at every third house would save gasoline and labour time.

Finally, the number of deaths from drug overdose and suicide in general in our communities is unacceptable. The City of Kitchener could zone areas in the city now for what I prefer to call “harm reduction sites” so that we are prepared to act fast when the Honourable Doug Ford reverses his policies on “overdose injection sites.”

Thank you.