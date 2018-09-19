MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018: Kitchener council candidates respond

News 03:00 PM Kitchener Post

We asked all Kitchener city council candidates one simple question: Why should the public vote for you?

Each candidate's answer can be found by following the links below. To find out where you should vote, click here. You can find your ward with the map provided below.

Kitchener's candidates for 2018:

Mayor:

Jiri Marek (*did not submit a response)

Narine Dat Sookram

Myron Daniel Steinman

Berry Vrbanovic (incumbent)

WARD 1:

Scott Davey (incumbent)

Marcus Drasdo

Aasia Khatoon

Susan Stark

Stephanie Stretch

WARD 2:

Suresh Arangath

Regan Brusse

Dave Schnider (incumbent)

Fitzroy Vanderpool

WARD 3:

John Gazzola (incumbent)

James Howe

Paras Solanki

Robert Souliere

WARD 4:

Florence Carbray

Julie Batista Geary

Wes Hill

Christine Michaud

Upneet (Sasha) Sidhu (*did not submit a response)

WARD 5:

Aizad Ahmad

Andres Fuentes

Kelly Galloway-Sealock (incumbent)

Sonal Pandya

WARD 6:

Narendra Grover (*did not submit a response)

Paul Singh (incumbent)

WARD 7:

Hanna Domagala

Bil Ioannidis (incumbent)

Dharmesh Patel

WARD 8:

James Baskin

Zyg Janecki (incumbent)

Margaret Johnston

WARD 9:

Melissa Bowman

Debbie Chapman

Tia Rebecca Driver

Philip Molto

Steve Strohack

WARD 10:

Sarah Marsh (incumbent)

Peter Meier

