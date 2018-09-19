MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018: Kitchener council candidates respond

We asked all Kitchener city council candidates one simple question: Why should the public vote for you?
Each candidate's answer can be found by following the links below. To find out where you should vote, click here. You can find your ward with the map provided below.
Jiri Marek (*did not submit a response)
Berry Vrbanovic (incumbent)
Scott Davey (incumbent)
Dave Schnider (incumbent)
John Gazzola (incumbent)
Upneet (Sasha) Sidhu (*did not submit a response)
Kelly Galloway-Sealock (incumbent)
Narendra Grover (*did not submit a response)
Paul Singh (incumbent)
Bil Ioannidis (incumbent)
Zyg Janecki (incumbent)
Sarah Marsh (incumbent)
