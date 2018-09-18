Kitchener startup takes on Bell in fight over low-cost internet

KITCHENER — A local startup is taking on Bell Canada in a bid to provide low-cost internet to people living in apartment buildings and condos.

Cloudwifi Inc. has filed an application with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). It wants the federal regulator to prevent Bell from interfering with Cloudwifi's use of Bell's phone lines inside multi-residential buildings.

Cloudwifi is known as a WISP — wireless internet service provider. It uses wireless technology to bring high-speed internet to the rooftops of multi-residential buildings. The Kitchener firm then uses the existing phone lines inside the buildings to provide customers with high-speed, low-cost internet connections.

With more than 100 buildings among nine cities around southwestern Ontario using Cloudwifi, Bell is denying the startup access to the 'inside wires,' says Cloudwifi.

In its application, it says one of the building where it has been denied access is located a 270 Spadina Rd. E. in Kitchener.

The fight with Bell is precedent setting, says Garry Kenning, Cloudwifi's chief executive officer.

"They have been disconnecting our customers and cutting the lines to try and stop us," he says.

Cloudwifi has been in a dispute with Bell since 2016, and now feels it is in a position to take the fight to the federal telecommunications regulator.

“We are not going to get bullied any more,” says Kenning. “We have money. We have resources to defend ourselves now, so we are going to do this."

In 2005, the federal regulator gave local hydro utilities access to Bell wires inside multi-unit buildings to deliver internet connections. Cloudwifi's application relies, in part, on that ruling and another that gave other telephone companies access to Bell's inside wires.