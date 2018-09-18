Doctor recruitment an ongoing issue in Waterloo Region

"It's fairly steady every year," Gravelle said.

In Kitchener and Waterloo, the recruitment effort started as a group of volunteers before the magnitude of the issue was realized. About 40,000 to 44,000 people in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich Township were without family doctors.

"We started really digging in," McLean said.

They got sponsors, primarily from the corporate sector because having an ample supply of family doctors was a big issue for companies who wanted to bring new talent here. One of the first questions prospective employees often would ask is whether they could get a doctor.

"This is economic development," McLean said.

The chamber's best estimate of the number of people currently without a family doctor is about 15,000.

McLean calls it a "work in progress."

Both chambers have a full-time employee looking after doctor recruitment, focusing on making and maintaining connections. Both hold annual retreats for medical school residents to sell them not just on the area's medical amenities, but also the community.

"It's not just where they're going to work. It's where they live," Gravelle said.

Selling the region as a great place to work and live is key because it is competing with other communities across the province, country and even world.

"Doctors can basically go anywhere," McLean said.

Part of the challenge with recruiting enough doctors here is that those who are retiring generally have a larger roster of patients than new doctors want to take on, and new doctors often are looking for a group practice rather than a solitary practice.

"For every doctor that retires, we really need a doctor and a half," McLean said.

Along with showcasing the region to medical residents to get them thinking early about where they'd like to practice, Gravelle said promoting short-term locums to fill in for maternity or other leaves lets practising doctors test the area.

"That's a good way to get doctors into our community to try and sell them on our community."

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord