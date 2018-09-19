Toronto election proceeding with 25 wards

Premier Doug Ford contested the ruling and took the unprecedented step of invoking the notwithstanding clause in reintroduced legislation to push through with his plan.

The new bill won't be up for a final vote until Thursday at the earliest, but the province said it would "instead be moving on to other priorities" in light of the stay.

The province is also appealing the lower court ruling and lawyers said the case could be heard on an expedited basis in order to resolve the issue before a new council is sworn in on Dec. 1.

In their decision Wednesday, the judges weighing the stay said they believe the lower court decision to strike down Bill 5 will likely be overturned on appeal.

"The question for the courts is not whether Bill 5 is unfair but whether it is unconstitutional," they wrote. "On that crucial question, we have concluded that there is a strong likelihood that application judge erred in law and that the Attorney General's appeal to this court will succeed."

The province's plan "unquestionably" disrupted campaigns already underway, but did not restrict the messages candidates could convey in the remaining time before the election, nor did it cancel the messages they expressed earlier, though it may have reduced their effectiveness, the judges said.

"While the change brought about by Bill 5 is undoubtedly frustrating for candidates who started campaigning in May 2018, we are not persuaded that their frustration amounts to a substantial interference with their freedom of expression," they said.

"The candidates were and are still free to say what they want to say to the voters."

Critics said there would likely be more legal challenges to the council-cutting plan despite the stay.

"There is a question of legitimacy hanging over the Toronto election even with the Court of Appeal decision on Bill 5," Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said in a statement.

"Even though Bill 5 might be legal, it is not right. The premier made a choice to manufacture a crisis rather than respect the people of Toronto by following a proper consultation process to determine the proper size of council."

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press