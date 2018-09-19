What's going on here: Weber Street construction in Waterloo

Delays along Weber Street may be a hassle, but it's for the installation of vital infrastructure.
The Weber Street watermain project, which spans from Union Street to Erb Street, started in August and is expected to be complete by the end of October.
The purpose of the project is to install consistent watermain infrastructure, which will allow for more development in the area.
The project, which cost $1.5 million, includes the installation of 600-mm diameter trunk watermain, as well as the re-paving of the surface asphalt on Weber Street
The project is scheduled for four stages. The first caused the closure of the two westbound lanes, while the second closed the eastbound lanes.
Stage 3 of the project keeps one lane in each direction open, while in Stage 4, all four lanes will be closed to traffic during a weekend for re-paving of the road.
