The S&P/TSX composite index lost 46.12 points to 16,149.92, its low point for the day.

The market was pulled down by the health-care sector, telecom and industrials, while metals and gold both gained almost 1.5 per cent.

Health care dropped 3.1 per cent on lower prices for cannabis companies Aphria Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 158.80 to 26,405.76. The S&P 500 index was up 3.64 points to 2,907.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 6.07 points to 7,950.04.

Bangsund said the improved investor sentiment has spurred an appetite for risk that allowed equities outperform fixed income investments.

"With little in the way of any notable economic or central bank developments, it seems that investors are reverting their focus back to trade developments and while we have seen a fresh round of tariffs between the U.S. and China, the response from China has been much more muted than the market were expecting," she said.

The October natural gas contract was down 2.5 cents at US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.40 at US$1,208.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.1 of a cent at US$2.73 a pound.

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press