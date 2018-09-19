Shares of Canadian forestry companies lower

TORONTO — Shares in Canadian forestry companies were down after an analyst downgrade and lower-than expected building permits for the crucial U.S. housing sector.

CIBC analyst Hamir Patel says in a report the bank was reducing its outlook on the industry, including downgrades on several major players, as concerns mount about U.S. housing.

In mid-afternoon trading, Canfor Corp. was down 7.3 per cent, Resolute Forest Products Inc. was down 5.7 per cent, Interfor Corp. was down 4.7 per cent, and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was down 4.1 per cent.

The U.S. Commerce Department says applications for building permits, seen as a good indicator of future activity, fell by 5.7 in August after a 0.9 per cent rise in July. Permit applications have been down four of the past five months.