Toronto company to pay pot smokers to toke up

TORONTO — A cannabis firm is looking to hire five pot aficionados from across the country to sample the company’s wares and get paid to do it.

Toronto-based company AHLOT is offering $50 an hour to five "cannabis connoisseurs" to sample various strains of marijuana.

With legalization scheduled for Oct. 17, the bud brain trust will form the company's officially titled Cannabis Curation Committee, reporting back on characteristics and quality.

AHLOT says the canna-committee will help determine what pot products go into its sample pack, which will comprise several strains from various licensed producers.