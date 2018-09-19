Ottawa officer charged with sex assault

OTTAWA — An Ottawa police officer is facing more than 20 charges after an investigation by the force's sexual assault and child abuse unit.

Police say Const. Eric Post is facing charges in relation to four alleged victims.

The 21 charges against him include two counts of sexual assault, five counts of assault, two counts of forcible confinement and two counts of possessing a dangerous weapon.

Ottawa police say Post was suspended from the force in June, and add that Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, which probes incidents involving police in which someone is accused of sexual assault, has been notified.