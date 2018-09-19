Kitchener retiree wins $100K Encore prize

A Kitchener retiree and frequent lotto player is $100,000 richer after winning a $100,000 prize with ENCORE (Oct. 16, 2017 DAILY GRAND draw).
Matthew Huynh matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize.
“I frequently play the lottery,” shared Matthew, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “And I enjoy playing a variety of games.”
Matthew’s friend checked his ticket for him, and it said “Big Winner”. “I didn’t believe him so I checked it on the OLG Lottery App myself,” he laughed.
The retiree plans on investing his winnings.
“The whole process has been so exciting,” concluded Matthew.
ENCORE can be played in conjunction with most online lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.
The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on King Street in Kitchener.
