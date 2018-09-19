Kitchener retiree wins $100K Encore prize

A Kitchener retiree and frequent lotto player is $100,000 richer after winning a $100,000 prize with ENCORE (Oct. 16, 2017 DAILY GRAND draw).

Matthew Huynh matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize.

“I frequently play the lottery,” shared Matthew, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “And I enjoy playing a variety of games.”