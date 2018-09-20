Wild Birds Unlimited takes flight in Kitchener

Many customer service-oriented businesses can attract a hodgepodge of personalities, but that’s not so at Cathy Hale’s new shop on King Street East that caters to wild bird lovers.
As it turns out, they’re not so wild.
“One of the great things about this business is the customers come in and they’re happy; they love their hobby and they’re very concerned about the birds,” she said. “Our customers love to come in and tell us what’s going on in their backyard. They tell us about the challenges with their squirrels, and they’re just overall good people to deal with.
“All they want to do is enhance their pleasure by helping birds out and buying nice features.”
Whether it’s a squirrel baffler, bird bath, feed or a feeder just for finches, Hale’s store that recently opened in the strip mall next to Mother’s Pizza, across from Sportsworld Crossing, has got the backyard enthusiast covered.
Wild Birds Unlimited, a franchise based out of Carmel, Ind., has 300 locations across North America, Hale’s being the latest to open in Canada. Along with store owners in Guelph, she aims to continue growing the brand in the Golden Triangle.
Birding is rated among the top hobbies on the continent, and Kitchener is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada.
“I was a customer of a wild bird store for almost eight years before I decided to own one and I have been feeding the birds longer than that,” said Hale, who has a special fondness for the downy and hairy woodpeckers that frequently visit her own yard.
The sentiment that birds don’t need feeding during summer is old-school thinking, she said.
“They need to be supplemented during entire year, including spring when they’re building nests and feeding babies. Females must produce a lot of protein to lay eggs, and once fledglings are gone, the moulting of feathers starts. Those birds need the extra protein to gain the feathers back on and gain up their fat as well.
“For people who love migratory birds, right now is a great time to be feeding them, because they have to build up their fats and their proteins to make sure they can get a good head start,” Hale added. “Some go as far as Costa Rica. It’s just unbelievable where some of these birds fly to.”
Some might benefit from a hot pepper suet or some Bark Butter.
“It comes in peanut butter form, but it also comes in Bark Butter bits so you can just put them out on a tray. The birds do love that,” Hale said.
Apart from the many specialty and patented products at Wild Birds Unlimited, the company’s no-mess blends of feed with no shells is the flagship sell.
“It’s 100 per cent food and we don’t put any filler seeds in any of our blends,” said Hale. “You’ll attract more birds with the no mess blend than you will anything else.”
More about the product line can be found online at wbu.com.
This Friday, the Kitchener store will be holding its grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wild Ontario from the University of Guelph will be on hand with four birds of prey including a falcon, hawk and owl, with presentations at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hale said people can get up close and personal with the birds and have their photo taken.
On Sunday, the store will welcome Peter Rasberry, a local naturalist and photographer who’ll give a presentation on the birds of Waterloo region, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Hale intends to continue hosting such events, pointing to a section in the store called the "community centre" where people can post pictures of the birds they spot and look up information on how to attract various species.
Knowledgeable staff are on hand to help you choose the right products to fit your backyard, said Hale.
