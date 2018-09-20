Wild Birds Unlimited takes flight in Kitchener

“For people who love migratory birds, right now is a great time to be feeding them, because they have to build up their fats and their proteins to make sure they can get a good head start,” Hale added. “Some go as far as Costa Rica. It’s just unbelievable where some of these birds fly to.”

Some might benefit from a hot pepper suet or some Bark Butter.

“It comes in peanut butter form, but it also comes in Bark Butter bits so you can just put them out on a tray. The birds do love that,” Hale said.

Apart from the many specialty and patented products at Wild Birds Unlimited, the company’s no-mess blends of feed with no shells is the flagship sell.

“It’s 100 per cent food and we don’t put any filler seeds in any of our blends,” said Hale. “You’ll attract more birds with the no mess blend than you will anything else.”

More about the product line can be found online at wbu.com.

This Friday, the Kitchener store will be holding its grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wild Ontario from the University of Guelph will be on hand with four birds of prey including a falcon, hawk and owl, with presentations at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hale said people can get up close and personal with the birds and have their photo taken.

On Sunday, the store will welcome Peter Rasberry, a local naturalist and photographer who’ll give a presentation on the birds of Waterloo region, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Hale intends to continue hosting such events, pointing to a section in the store called the "community centre" where people can post pictures of the birds they spot and look up information on how to attract various species.

Knowledgeable staff are on hand to help you choose the right products to fit your backyard, said Hale.