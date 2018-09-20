Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Pandora Avenue and King St. W. It is unknown at the moment if anyone has been arrested for the stabbing.
The area currently has a significant police presence and a large section of the area has been blocked off.
According to police, two males fled the scene in a white Mercedes.
More to come...
