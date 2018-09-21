Man shot dead in downtown Kitchener in targeted hit

Travis Johnson, who lives a few blocks away from where the shooting occurred, said he was at home Thursday morning when he heard what sounded like gunshots.

"It just sounded like extremely loud clapping noises," he said.

He waited until police arrived before he left his home and walked toward the scene. He said he saw a body on a picnic table covered in a yellow tarp "with hands sticking out at the side."

"It is kind of frightening to have it right around the corner from your house," he said of the shooting.

Cameron Heights Collegiate, located nearby on Charles Street, was placed under a hold and secure which was lifted around 1 p.m.

Chalk said since the suspects have left the region he doesn't believe there is any risk to the community.

Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area as the major crime unit, general detectives and forensic officers investigate.

Salvation Army New Directions, located in a building next to the scene, declined to comment on the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or who has any other information, to call them at 519-570-9777, ext. 8666, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

lbooth@therecord.com, Twitter: @BoothRecord

jjackson@therecord.com, Twitter: @JamesDEJ

