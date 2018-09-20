The gathering is timely for people like Sultana who have been working to shine a light on the atrocities suffered by Rohingya refugees.

Earlier this week, the UN human rights council released a comprehensive report on its fact-finding mission on three states in Myanmar.

The 440-page report documents, in graphic detail, the systematic targeting of civilian Rohingya by the military, including mass gang rape, sexual slavery and the razing of hundreds of villages.

The report calls for Myanmar's military leaders to be investigated and prosecuted for genocide and war crimes.

Earlier this year, former Liberal leader Bob Rae, Canada's special envoy for the Rohingya crisis, issued a report urging Canada to commit humanitarian funds and to take a lead role in prosecuting crimes against humanity.

Canada has condemned the violence and committed $300-million over the next three years to support displaced and other vulnerable populations.

There have been calls for the Trudeau government to revoke an honorary Canadian citizenship given to Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, in 2007, but the government has so far refused to state whether it is considering this measure.

On Thursday, the House of Commons unanimously adopted a motion recognizing the crimes against Rohingya as a genocide. The motion also calls on the UN Security Council to refer the situation in Myanmar to the international criminal court and for senior officials in the Myanmar military to be investigated and prosecuted for the crime of genocide.

"We will continue to work with partners to hold those responsible to account," Freeland said in a tweet Thursday.

"Canadians stand with the Rohingya."

An earlier statement from her office indicated Canada would continue to work closely with other states and international organizations to "hold those responsible of such international crimes to account, including through the establishment of an international accountability mechanism."

Canadian officials will discuss such mechanisms — such as a dedicated tribunal for investigating and prosecuting war crimes —next week at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Meanwhile, Sultana hopes the women foreign ministers summit this week will offer an opportunity to encourage Canada to take a larger role in ending violence against her people — specifically through economic sanctions against countries providing arms and training to the Myanmar military.

"We appreciate the economic (help). They are the biggest funder, giving support to refugees," she said of Canada.

"But they should be involved in the political matter also. They have to put pressure on the international community to stop these investments and support for the Myanmar army."

Rachel Vincent, director of advocacy and media with the Nobel Women's Initiative, says she was glad the Canadian government invited women like Sultana working at the grassroots level on women's rights and security to be part of the women foreign ministers meetings this week.

These activists are able to offer an important glimpse into the real-life impacts that global conflicts are having on women around the world, Vincent said.

"War and conflict are disproportionately impacting women in every place there is war and conflict."

She said many women working in advocacy organizations face threats of violence and retribution as well as regular online abuse as a result of pushing against governments and institutions that have marginalized or victimized women.

By Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press