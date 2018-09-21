Umbrella walk ushers in $8-million goal for United Way in Waterloo Region

Both individuals and longtime corporate donors such as Sun Life and Manulife took part in this year’s march.

Outgoing regional chair Ken Seiling, who was notably one of the first to arrive at Kitchener City Hall, said it was a great retirement gift to see everyone pulling together. “We need to put on the pressure to up the money that’s raised,” he emphasized.

Berny Wesselink walked on behalf of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, one of the United Way’s 47 partner agencies.

“They give us funds and they help us do so many things for our clients,” said Wesselink, adding that programs and assistive devices are vital to helping people with visual impairments learn everyday life skills and maintain dignity.

Samson Ling, United Way campaign cabinet chair, said he’ll be making an extra effort this year to show people exactly how their dollars help address issues such as poverty, hunger and literacy, whether it’s an individual $10 donation or a $30,000 corporate contribution.

According to information provided by the United Way, last year’s campaign contributions enabled more than 4,500 people to access emergency shelters or support to obtain affordable housing. More than 22,000 were able to put food on the table and access emergency food hampers, and thousands more benefited from the 79 programs offered by various partner agencies.

Yet there are still people without basic needs who need help in isolation, Fisk said, noting that United Way is second only to government when it comes to funding community programs like family counselling services, after-school programs and emergency food hampers.

“We can’t rely on government to do it all, and everything we raise stays here. So it’s in your 'hood.'”

Fisk hopes the United Way's new marketing campaign with the tag line, "Are You The One?" will inspire people to step forward and be the one to help.

Learn more at iamtheone.ca.