Man killed in shooting is Isaiah Macnab, sister says

KITCHENER — The man killed in a brazen shooting in downtown Kitchener Thursday, has been identified as Isaiah Macnab, says his sister in a Facebook post.

"I will confirm the victim of todays (sic) shooting in Kitchener was in fact my younger brother, Isaiah Macnab," reads the post by Claudia Macnab. "Isaiah was my best friend, my world and my source of happiness through life. I don't know how I'm going to make it through life without you Isaiah."

The Macnab family provided The Record with a photo of Isaiah, 20, on Friday, but did not want to provide any further comment.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim.

On Friday, police set up a command post in the area of Pandora Avenue South and King Street East, where the shooting occurred. Police said they will be canvassing the area and looking to speak with anyone who may have information.

Police said the shooting was targeted and there is no concern for community safety.

The shooting happened Thursday at 11:15 a.m. in a parking lot next to the Salvation Army's New Directions rehabilitation centre and halfway house. Dan Millar, spokesperson with the Salvation Army, confirmed that the shooting victim was a client.

Police said multiple shots were fired and two people were seen fleeing from the scene in a white, four-door Mercedes.

An officer spotted the car a short time later travelling east on Highway 401 near Townline Road.

The officer pursued the vehicle and called for backup. The vehicle continued east, exited at Highway 6 South briefly and then made a U-turn back onto the 401 eastbound.