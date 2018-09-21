Tornado touches down in Ottawa, Gatineau

OTTAWA — Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., on Friday afternoon as much of southern Ontario saw severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts.

Peter Kimbell, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the tornado overturned cars on Highway 50 in Gatineau and caused extensive damage to houses in Ottawa's western area of Dunrobin.

He says the worst is over for the region, but tornado warnings are still in effect in the Ontario communities of Prescott and Russell.

Kimbell says a line of thunderstorms running from west of Ottawa and into Gatineau are expected to continue for several hours.