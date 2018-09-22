Tornado upends Quebec leaders' schedules

MONTREAL — Quebec's political party leaders are heading to Gatineau to survey the damage from a tornado that ripped through homes and sent several people to hospital on Friday night.

On Day 31 of the election campaign, Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard, the Coalition Avenir Quebec's Francois Legault and Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee have all cancelled their scheduled activities to meet those affected by the storm.

A representative for Quebec solidaire said co-spokesperson Manon Masse would also be heading to the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Couillard announced Friday night that he would leave his campaign bus behind in order to visit storm-damaged areas in his role as premier.