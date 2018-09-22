One dead after crash in Wellington County

News 12:27 PM The Canadian Press

WELLINGTON COUNTY, Ont. — Provincial police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a collision in Wellington County, Ont.

OPP say the two-vehicle collision occurred around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene and that investigators won't be releasing the person's identity until next of kin is notified.

They also say a driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the collision and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

By The Canadian Press

