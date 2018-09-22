A wedding with a twist-er

OTTAWA — Joshua McEvoy was sure his wedding was ruined.

As a tornado tore through Ottawa's Dunrobin neighbourhood uprooting trees, tearing off roofs and downing power lines, McEvoy, who lives in the Centretown West part of Ottawa, said he started to get more nervous.

Though the PhD student at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., was spared the worst of the storm at about 6 p.m. on Friday, he lost power.

While Ottawa regularly gets thunderstorms and the power goes out for a bit, McEvoy said he realized this was different.

"We had heard (a tornado) hit Dunrobin and I have family out there, so we worried about that, and we were slow to get news of how bad it was."

Now his worry was twofold.

He was getting married Saturday and he got news that his uncle, Leo Muldoon, was injured in the tornado.

Muldoon was trying to repair one of his barns on his farm when the barn collapsed on him, McEvoy said. Although Muldoon was conscious when his wife Adele found him, McEvoy said he had a collapsed lung, broken ribs and some internal bleeding.

The doctors were able to stabilize him ad he's doing much better, he said.

"We're hoping to hear recovery time."