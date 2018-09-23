Trump drains Trudeau foreign policy

Though the government is pushing to ratify the re-booted Trans-Pacific Partnership this fall, and has its comprehensive free trade deal with Europe up and running, its other trade ambitions in Asia — making inroads with economic giants China and India — have stalled.

Trudeau's trip to India was a failure not because of the much-ridiculed photo ops of him in local garb, but because Canada's trade interests with the country are going nowhere, said Juneau.

The same goes for China, which rebuffed Trudeau's so-called progressive trade agenda when he visited there late last year, Juneau added.

Trudeau has had a tough hill to climb because of the herculean task of renegotiating NAFTA with an "erratic" Trump, said Fen Hampson, a foreign affairs expert with the Centre of International Governance and Innovation.

"NAFTA has really sucked the oxygen out of the government's foreign policy agenda, not least because the foreign minister has been doing NAFTA 24/7 pretty much since she took office," said Hampson, who recently authored a foreign policy biography of ex-prime minister Brian Mulroney, who brought free trade to Canada.

Trudeau and his ministers are doing a credible job of engaging in other areas, "but in terms of political engagement and expending political capital, it's very hard to do when you're in a make-or-break negotiation with the Americans," said Hampson.

In late August, Freeland aborted a three-country European trip and jetted back to Washington to resume trade talks because Mexico and the U.S. announced their own surprise side deal.

At the UN, Freeland will give Canada's General Assembly keynote, scheduled for next Saturday, marking the first time Trudeau has handed that role to a foreign minister. Trudeau will address the assembly briefly as part of a peace summit celebrating the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth.

Along with Jim Carr, the new international trade minister, Trudeau and Freeland will take part in various meetings on a range of issues from sustainable development, gender rights and climate change.

The trio will discuss Canada's international outlook writ large at a discussion hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations that will emphasize "the importance of restoring confidence in our institutions," Trudeau's office says.

The PMO made no specific mention of the Security Council bid. The election won't take place until 2020 for a two-year term starting 2021, but the campaigning for the seat usually takes years.

Anthony Cary, a former British envoy to Ottawa, said Canada faces a tough fight because of stiff competition from Ireland and Norway. If Canada loses again, as it did in 2010, it shouldn't take it personally given the challenge of contending "with a demagogue in the White House and unprecedented threats to the rules-based international order."

Trudeau, he said, has been remarkably "sure footed" in attempting to restore Canada's international standing during "this dangerous period of populism and resurgent nationalism."

Hampson said the UN deck is stacked against Canada because Europe will likely vote as a bloc in favour of Norway and Ireland. "With NAFTA distractions, we haven't really been able to be out on the global hustings making the case at the ministerial level, on why the world, and particularly the Security Council, needs more Canada."

Roland Paris, Trudeau's first foreign policy adviser, said a successful Security Council bid is going to require a robust campaign, and even then, there are no guarantees.

When he helped to initially craft the Liberals' foreign policy, no one could have predicted the arrival or impact of Trump's ascendancy, said Paris, an international relations expert at the University of Ottawa.

Now, any future plan must be aimed at how to "come to terms with how we can best advance our interests and help to preserve the structures that are most important to Canada, and most important to maintaining international stability," he said.

"Dealing with Donald Trump and the threats on NAFTA represent the biggest foreign policy challenge that Canada has faced since World War Two."

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press