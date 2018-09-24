NewsAlert: Millard guilty in father's death

TORONTO — A Toronto man accused of killing his father in a case originally deemed a suicide has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Dellen Millard, 33, had pleaded not guilty in the death of 71-year-old Wayne Millard.

Justice Maureen Forestell says Dellen Millard carried out a planned and deliberate murder of his father.

The judge-alone trial heard that Wayne Millard was found dead in his bed with a bullet to the head on Nov. 29, 2012.