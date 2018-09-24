Elementray teachers to host all-candidates meetings

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario-Waterloo Region (ETFO-WR) is sponsoring all-candidates meetings for candidates running in local WRDSB elections in Waterloo, Kitchener, and Cambridge. These events will be open to the public and all trustee candidates for the WRDSB are invited to the session in the city in which they are running.

"In past elections, there was no opportunity for public engagement with those seeking a seat on the WRDSB," said ETFO's Waterloo Region vice president, Jeff Pelich. "With the second largest, public-sector budget in our region, it is essential that the citizens of Waterloo Region have an opportunity to ask questions of their trustee candidates."

Rather than a formal debate, the format of this event will allow participants to engage with candidates through small-group discussions. Candidates will rotate every five minutes to a different table and participants will be encouraged to ask questions on topics important to them.

The dates for the events are: