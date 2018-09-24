Eastwood students plan Friday walkout in protest of sex-ed curriculum

A week after a provincewide walkout of high school students, Eastwood Collegiate in Kitchener will hold their own version in protest of Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum changes.

Grade 12 students Chelsey Davidson and Hannah Blair, who organized the protest, are expecting a huge turnout as staff, students, and Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo are going to be in attendance.

“It’s completely blown up, we didn’t expect this many people to be coming out,” said Davidson on Monday.

The students will also be protesting the scrapping of the update of the curriculum which was going to have further Indigenous content. The Ontario Progressive Conservatives ended the revisions which were being made by the former Liberal government.

“We’re doing the walkout just to basically show that administration can’t have that much of a tight grip on our education, and that we support our educators,” said Davidson. “We’re supporting our siblings, our future children, and advocating for those who can’t advocate for themselves, regarding the version of the 1998 curriculum and the native studies component of our education.”

“We’re focusing on both the sex-ed revision and the native studies component, because Eastwood is obviously very big for LGBQT+ in the community and we have an amazing native studies program, which was actually founded by two teachers who will be speaking at the protest, so we really wanted to represent those two communities within our school and within the K-W community.”

Blair and Davidson started the process of arranging the walkout nine days ago.

“We went from class to class this morning to talk to the students, and we got a huge response,” said Blair. “People are very excited and I think a lot of people will show up for this.”

The walkout will take place on Friday Sept. 28 at 10:45 a.m. on the school’s football field.

In addition to Lindo, teachers and staff will be on hand, which was an important aspect of choosing the school’s lunchtime for the protest, added Blair and Davidson.