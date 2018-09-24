Capital region picking up post-tornado pieces

GATINEAU, Que. — Residents from across Canada's national capital region who were hit hardest by Friday's devastating tornados are starting the difficult task of rebuilding their homes — and their lives.

Hundreds of people in Gatineau, on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River, have been unable to return home ever since a powerful tornado ripped through the area and forced many of them to cluster into a shelter set up by the city.

On the Ontario side of the river, thousands of residents in the Ottawa suburb of Nepean are still without power, though most of the city's electrical grid has started to return to normal thanks to hydro crews working around the clock.

Schools in Ottawa are shuttered today and thousands of civil servants are working from home after city officials asked them to stay off the roads because hundreds of traffic signals remained without power in the morning.