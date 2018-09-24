Liberals reject motion to study notwithstanding clause

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs have shot down the request to delve into the issue of whether it is appropriate for a politician to routinely use the Constitution's controversial notwithstanding clause to override a court's decision.

The governing MPs voted against NDP justice critic Murray Rankin's motion proposing the justice and human rights committee study the routine use of the clause.

Rankin says his motion, while prompted by recent comments made by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is not intended to single out a premier or event.

The notwithstanding clause gives provincial legislatures and Parliament the ability to usher in legislation that overrides provisions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year period.