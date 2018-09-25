Reports chronicle devastation of local news

During that same period, ad money collected by internet-based media exploded, rising from $1.24 billion to $5.48 billion, NMC reported.

A number of newspaper outlets have responded by transforming their business models — a trend Greenspon predicted would continue.

A higher-profile example of that move is Montreal's La Presse newspaper, which announced in July that it was adopting a not-for-profit structure.

Previously owned by Power Corporation of Canada, the 130-year-old publication declared full independence from the company, and that it would operate as a "social trust" administered by a former Supreme Court of Canada justice.

While it is impossible to know which funding models will eventually halt the bleeding of revenues from news organizations — if at all — there are trends emerging that could hold promise, said another report from the forum, entitled "What the Saskatchewan Roughriders Can Teach Canadian Journalism."

The report, which looked at a number of new approaches to paying for journalism, is underpinned by a single theme, said Greenspon.

"People want news that is close to their community and reflects their community," he explained.

"And that's the key in the Saskatchewan Roughrider model."

The Canadian Football League franchise is owned by a cross-section of the community, rather than a single controlling shareholder, the report noted, suggesting that community ownership may prove to be the elusive business model that keeps the struggling newspaper industry alive.

"Whether this is superior to entrepreneurial ownership is certainly open to debate, but it may be the only way to go in some smaller or mid-sized markets," said the report.

Still, the success of many of the not-for-profit ownership models being tried is predicated on money coming from philanthropic and public sources.

The federal government's 2018 budget set aside $50 million over five years, starting in fiscal 2018-19, to support local journalism in underserved communities through one or more independent non-governmental organizations. The Liberals have yet to unveil a plan for how that money will be spent.

The government also pledged to look at ways of encouraging private donations to journalistic endeavours, such as through allowing news organizations to qualify for charitable status under the country's tax laws.

By Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press