Sunnydale saga continues: Residents rally for return of 'illegal' key deposits

Residents of an apartment complex in Sunnydale have a legal battle on their hands — but they have some help on the way.

After a story was published by the Chronicle outlining numerous issues in a pair of townhouse complexes on Sunnydale Place in Waterloo, it was discovered that at one of the properties, “illegal” key deposits were collected.

Now, residents are battling to have them returned.

“Some people were charged $200, $250, $300,” said George Roche, a resident at 516-532 Sunnydale Place. Both Roche and his wife, Andrea Coulson, are working with residents and a paralegal to return the funds.

In Ontario, landlords are allowed to collect key deposits, but it is limited to only the cost of replacing the physical key.

According to residents in the buildings, nearly every single tenant has been charged more.

The townhouses at 516-532 Sunnydale Place are owned by Sivon Investments Inc., a company owned by Jamie and David Novis of Burlington. The company also owns properties at 295 Lester St., 86 University Avenue W. and 511 Albert St. in Waterloo.

David Novis was reached by phone about the alleged illegal deposits, but he declined to comment.

If Sivon Investments overcharged every unit in the complex (approximately 50), the total collected is estimated at around $10,000.

For now, Roche and Coulson are working to collect grievances from their fellow neighbours and help with advice. A paralegal from Beamsville, Brittney Forsyth, has been contacted and the two sides are in talks about how to approach the situation.