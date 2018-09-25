Police looking for male in connection to Kitchener store robbery

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a male, described as 17-25 years old, after an alleged robbery involving three males occurred on Monday night in Kitchener.

Police say two of the males entered the store on Ottawa Street South at 11:10 p.m. and stole various packs of cigarettes while one male stood outside a robbery.

The male outside allegedly used a stick to threaten a civilian outside who tried to intervene.

The three males fled the scene toward Fischer Hallman Road, and two were arrested, according to police.