Police looking for male in connection to Kitchener store robbery

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a male, described as 17-25 years old, after an alleged robbery involving three males occurred on Monday night in Kitchener.
Police say two of the males entered the store on Ottawa Street South at 11:10 p.m. and stole various packs of cigarettes while one male stood outside a robbery.
The male outside allegedly used a stick to threaten a civilian outside who tried to intervene.
The three males fled the scene toward Fischer Hallman Road, and two were arrested, according to police.
However, WRPS is still searching for the third male, who is described as black, 5-foot-10 with a thin to average build, wearing a grey Roots hooded sweater, green track pants and white nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS at 519 653-7700 ext. 4499 or CrimeStoppers.
