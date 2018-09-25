Police arrest man in connection to July break and enter at residence in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to a July break and enter at a Kitchener home.

WRPS's Break, Enter, and Auto Theft Unit made the arrest on Tuesday and the man is facing charges of break and enter with intent, robbery, assault with a weapon, breach of probation, possession of a controlled substance, theft under $5,000, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The alleged break and enter took place in in the area of Madison Ave. S. and Charles St. E. Police say the homeowners were home at the time of the break and enter and confronted the man, who eventually fled the scene.

WRPS did not name the accused.