New parental leave option coming sooner

OTTAWA — Soon-to-be-parents will be able to access extra weeks of leave three months earlier than expected.

This year's federal budget announced additional weeks of "use-it-or-lose-it" leave for non-birthing parents.

The federal government initially set June 2019 as the start date — but now the Liberals say parents can become eligible for the extra weeks in mid-March.

Only parents whose children are born or adopted after March 17 will be able to take advantage of the additional weeks.