Man charged after woman dragged from car

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a man is facing multiple charges after allegedly smashing a car window and dragging the female passenger into a home in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police say officers responded to several calls reporting the Tuesday night incident.

They say a woman reported she'd gone to the home to pick up another woman.

After that woman got into the vehicle, a man came from the house and allegedly smashed the driver's side window and dragged the passenger back into the residence.