Soil turned for Doon community centre ‘transformation’

The Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre was built in 1989 for a community of 7,200 residents and when it reopens next year it will be better suited to accommodate the more than 20,000 people who live there now.

“You’re going to feel as if you’re in a brand new facility,” said Paul Sapounzi, managing partner at +VG Architects, who was on hand Wednesday with city officials to turn soil for the $4.5-million, 9,000-square foot expansion/renovation that will include a new gymnasium and outdoor splash pad.

Craig Miedema, building division manager with Gateman Milloy Inc., said the front walls will come down as part of the “transformative project” that will remove portions of the existing building.

“The biggest piece is separating the space for the library that’s going to remain active and open for the whole project,” noted Miedema, who said users will be redirected to a temporary entrance at the back of the building.

“Then the major demolition will start out front here to clear the way for foundations and excavation, and then we start rebuilding,” he said.

The project was stalled earlier this year when it came in more than $1.1 million dollars over budget, however the city found ways to reduce the cost without impacting additional floor space and added about $550,000 to the budget.

While some programs have been relocated off site, many have been cancelled for the time being.

“We’re not even putting anything in our newsletter, because we have to do some rearranging with winter programs,” said Pam Ritz, the community association’s president.

“We had a few we had to cancel because of lack of participation because if programs are away from the centre, you can’t please everyone.”

After hearing of the expansion and closure, many people have simply decided to go elsewhere for programs for the time being, she added.