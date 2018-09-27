Trudeau disputes Trump's NAFTA meeting claim

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he didn't request a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump while the two leaders were in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters he rejected a request for a meeting with Trudeau to discuss negotiations to update the North American Free Trade Agreement because he was unhappy with Canada's approach to the ongoing talks.

Referring to Trudeau, Trump said, "his tariffs are too high and he doesn't seem to want to move. And I've told him, 'Forget about it.'"

But Trudeau disputed Trump's statement on Thursday — insisting Canada did not request a meeting with the president this week.

"No, we didn't ask for a meeting this time around," Trudeau told reporters on his way to a cabinet meeting in Ottawa.

In his remarks Wednesday, Trump also said the Americans don't like Canada's trade representative "very much" — a comment that appeared to be directed at Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Trump then reiterated his threat to slap punitive tariffs on Canadian auto imports to the U.S., a tactic experts on both sides of the border have warned would devastate the industry.

"Frankly, we're thinking about just taxing cars coming in from Canada," Trump said. "That's the motherlode, that's the big one. We're very unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiating style of Canada."

Trudeau gave credit Thursday to the Canadian negotiating team, and suggested the American side shouldn't be surprised by the tone of talks.

"The Americans are finding that the negotiations are tough because Canadians are tough negotiators, as we should be," he said.