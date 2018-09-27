Wiggles surprise N.L. choir with visit, invite

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A star-struck high school choir dissolved into screams of joy when children's musical super group the Wiggles stopped by their rehearsal on Tuesday — and then invited the teens to join them on stage.

The Holy Heart of Mary high school choir in St. John's had recorded a video performing a Wiggles song, inviting the Australian icons to visit their rehearsal before their performance at the Holy Heart Theatre.

The Wiggles members commented on the Instagram post, and choral director Robert Colbourne reached out to management formally inviting the group — but said he was starting to lose hope when he told the kids to wear the group's signature block colours to rehearsal on Tuesday, just in case.

The students and their teacher were floored when the Wiggles trotted in unannounced, listened to the teens perform and later asked Colbourne if the kids would like to perform on stage with them.