How do we get students to vote?

Municipal candidates and student leaders are hoping for more activity from the student population.
“I’m hopeful,” said Shawn Cruz, associate vice president of university affairs for Wilfrid Laurier University Waterloo campus. Cruz organized a “meet the candidates” event at Laurier on Wednesday.
The potential is great. At the University of Waterloo, there are about 38,000 students — more than 33,000 undergrads and 5,000 graduates. The numbers at Laurier are slightly smaller, with a total of about 20,000 with both undergraduate and graduate students combined.
Oliver Campbell, who is running as a candidate in Ward 6 in Waterloo, has a unique perspective on the issue of engaging student voters. A political science student himself, he sees both sides of the issue.
What he has seen is a lack of information.
“I have heard a lot of people saying they didn’t know how to vote or they didn’t know they could vote,” said Campbell.
Campbell said he’s slightly surprised by the lack of interest in previous elections, as in his ward, there are issues that affect both students and long-term residents equally.
“A lot of the issues intertwine with each other,” said Campbell. “Student housing, for example, is a major issue. I want to improve the quality of student housing and make it more affordable.”
Campbell added that the property standards of student housing is also an issue long-term residents are interested in as well.
“It’s never too early to start serving your community,” said Campbell. “I think it’s time to address the issues of the students and make sure that their voices are being heard and make sure that other residents in the ward are having their voices heard as well.
Cruz is hoping that polarizing issues, such as the city’s plans with the St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Ezra Avenue, will lead to increased voter turnout.
“There is a lot of apathy,” said Cruz, adding that in some cases, students don’t feel like they are truly represented at the municipal level.
There is also the issue of timing. With out-of-town students in Waterloo for between four and six or so years, and the inherit lag that comes with municipal policy-making, a lot of the time, students don’t get to see the fruits of the decisions made at city hall.
Cruz also added that online voting, which is currently being debated, could be a solution to engage more students and make it easier for them to vote.
In the 2014 election, the poll at the University of Waterloo had the lowest voter turnout at just 12.7 per cent. A total of 227 of 1,787 eligible voters cast ballots. Laurier had a better percentage of voter turnout, but only 18 of the 38 eligible voters cast ballots.
For students to vote, there are two requirements — proof of residency and photo identification. That can be in the form of a lease, bill or any mail addressed to them in Waterloo, plus photo ID.
While there are no advanced polls at Laurier, there will be a polling station in the concourse of the university on Oct. 22.
At the University of Waterloo, there will be voting booths set up on election day as well, at the Davis Centre. The polls at both Laurier and UW are considered “super” polls, meaning anyone can vote there.
