How do we get students to vote?

Cruz is hoping that polarizing issues, such as the city’s plans with the St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Ezra Avenue, will lead to increased voter turnout.

“There is a lot of apathy,” said Cruz, adding that in some cases, students don’t feel like they are truly represented at the municipal level.

There is also the issue of timing. With out-of-town students in Waterloo for between four and six or so years, and the inherit lag that comes with municipal policy-making, a lot of the time, students don’t get to see the fruits of the decisions made at city hall.

Cruz also added that online voting, which is currently being debated, could be a solution to engage more students and make it easier for them to vote.

In the 2014 election, the poll at the University of Waterloo had the lowest voter turnout at just 12.7 per cent. A total of 227 of 1,787 eligible voters cast ballots. Laurier had a better percentage of voter turnout, but only 18 of the 38 eligible voters cast ballots.

For students to vote, there are two requirements — proof of residency and photo identification. That can be in the form of a lease, bill or any mail addressed to them in Waterloo, plus photo ID.

While there are no advanced polls at Laurier, there will be a polling station in the concourse of the university on Oct. 22.

At the University of Waterloo, there will be voting booths set up on election day as well, at the Davis Centre. The polls at both Laurier and UW are considered “super” polls, meaning anyone can vote there.