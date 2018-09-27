Groups dismayed by lowered CRTC broadband targets

OTTAWA — Internet advocacy groups say they're unhappy Canada's telecoms regulator has halved the minimum speed that projects need to meet for a $750-million fund designed to make broadband internet more accessible.

OpenMedia executive director Laura Tribe says the move is a "stunning step backwards" and demonstrates a serious lack of ambition to provide Canadians with faster internet services.

The CRTC says in its policy that it has halved the minimum speed to 25 megabits per second for downloads and five Mbps for uploads because expanding services to rural and underserved areas will need to be done in incremental steps.

The regulator says its updated speed targets align with the service the majority of Canadians use today. It says applicants will have to design projects so they can scale up to the original target of 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload speeds.