Police arrest man and woman in Kitchener in connection with stolen vehicle investigation

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man and woman on Wednesday in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation from August.

Officers located the suspected stolen vehicle in the Westwood Drive area of Kitchener. The man and woman were in the vehicle at the time as well.

The 38-year-old man and 37-year-old female were arrested and charged with several offences.

The man was charged for Possession under $5,000, Possession Under $5,000, Possession of Break and Enter Tools, four counts of Fail to Comply with a Recognizance and Fail to Comply with Probation. The woman was charged with Possession over $5,000, Possession under $5,000 Possesion of Break and Enter Tools, Possesion DCSA Schedule 1, three counts of Faile to Comply with recognizance, and three counts of Fail to Comply with Probation.