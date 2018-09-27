2018 Bingemans Screampark in Kitchener will “test your tolerance of fear like never before.”

From an experiment and test subject theme to a continuous haunted trek, the 2018 version of the Bingemans Screampark will “test your tolerance of fear like never before.”

“This year, it’s actually an all new format, historically we had a bunch of different haunts that you would go through and you’d kind of pick and choose, and you’d have breaks in between which haunt," said Bingemans marketing coordinator Beverly Brenneman. "This year, we’ve actually completed changed it, it’s one trek through the entire experience, we have nine different areas you go through.

The park’s website reads “curious minds will test your tolerance of fear like never before" and the theme of this year's haunted adventure, which runs till Oct. 28 is the "Experiment."

“All our guests that coming are actually our test subjects, as you go through, you get subjected to different tests and different creepy things as you through the site," said Brenneman. "There’s a whole bunch of different ones, you start off in the waiting room, you head off to preparation penitentiary, and there’s a quarantine zone."