KW Hydro investigating outage in Kitchener's Stanley Park area

News 09:38 AM by Namish Modi Kitchener Post

For the second time in a week, an outage is affecting several residents in Kitchener.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro are on scene Friday morning, investigating an outage which is affecting 3,400 customers in the Stanley Park area up to Victoria Street.

KW Hydro says the expected restoration time is 12:30 p.m. 

Earlier this week, residents in Kitchener's Westheights area were without power for a period of time. 

— KWHydro (@KWHydro) September 28, 2018

KW Hydro investigating outage in Kitchener's Stanley Park area

Expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

News 09:38 AM by Namish Modi Kitchener Post

For the second time in a week, an outage is affecting several residents in Kitchener.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro are on scene Friday morning, investigating an outage which is affecting 3,400 customers in the Stanley Park area up to Victoria Street.

KW Hydro says the expected restoration time is 12:30 p.m. 

Earlier this week, residents in Kitchener's Westheights area were without power for a period of time. 

Related Content

KW Hydro investigating outage in Kitchener's Stanley Park area

Expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

News 09:38 AM by Namish Modi Kitchener Post

For the second time in a week, an outage is affecting several residents in Kitchener.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro are on scene Friday morning, investigating an outage which is affecting 3,400 customers in the Stanley Park area up to Victoria Street.

KW Hydro says the expected restoration time is 12:30 p.m. 

Earlier this week, residents in Kitchener's Westheights area were without power for a period of time. 

Related Content