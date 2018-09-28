For the second time in a week, an outage is affecting several residents in Kitchener.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro are on scene Friday morning, investigating an outage which is affecting 3,400 customers in the Stanley Park area up to Victoria Street.

KW Hydro says the expected restoration time is 12:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, residents in Kitchener's Westheights area were without power for a period of time.