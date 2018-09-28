Uninhabitable conditions in Kitchener townhouse complex not being addressed, says tenant

As her son Jake tossed rocks into a pond, which forms right outside their door due to a huge crater in the parking lot, Heidt explained he has special needs and has struggled with the disruptions to their lives.

“It breaks my heart,” she said, tearing up. “It’s like, why are you treating me like this? I don’t deserve to live like this.”

Heidt said she’s lived in the same building for more than five years and has always paid her rent on time.

The $980 per month cost is reasonable, she feels. “But I’d like it to look like a home.”

The building located at 1200 Courtland Ave., also known as “Brookfield Estates," is just another example of some of the horrendous living conditions found inside local rental properties, as highlighted in several recent articles in the Waterloo Chronicle and Kitchener Post.

One online ad promotes the property as a “nicely landscaped and well-maintained townhouse complex,” that’s situated on three acres of park-like setting, backing onto a greenbelt with a running creek.

“Excellent location coveted by tenants,” it reads.

However, there are both upper and lower units available, according to another ad.

“We are aware of this property and this specific complaint,” said Kitchener’s director of bylaw enforcement, Gloria MacNeil. “I can tell you that our office has issued an order to comply and once the compliance date has passed we will be in a position to move forward with hiring a contractor to do the required repairs (related to the plumbing).”

According to MacNeil, legislation requires the city to provide a minimum of 19 days to the owner to repair the deficiencies. Once that date has expired the city would be in a position to hire a contractor to complete any of the outstanding work, and any costs associated with completing the repairs get added to the tax roll for the property.

When reached, the landlord, Manish Gupta, claimed he was unaware of Heidt’s problems.

When he was told that bylaw confirmed orders had been issued to do the work, he said he hadn’t received them.

He then became agitated.

“What are you doing? What is the purpose of this call?” he asked.

When he was told that the newspaper was investigating the poor living conditions in his townhouse complex, he replied: “Do your own investigation. Don’t talk to me. Don’t call me,” before hanging up.

Heidt said Gupta is indeed the owner of the property under KSDM Holdings.

For now she continues to play a waiting game and claims Gupta has until Oct. 10 to do the work, as per bylaw.

But that’s only after first giving owners property managers reasonable time to conduct the work, which MacNeil suggest should be about two weeks.

Those experiencing an issue in the apartment can contact city bylaw to file a complaint at 519-741-2345 and an officer will go out to conduct an inspection, she said.



