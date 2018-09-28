Waterloo parking officer allegedly hit by driver on Thursday

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for information after a parking officer was allegedly hit by a vehicle on Thursday in Waterloo.

Police say on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., they received a report that the enforcement officer, who was working at a private complex on Lest Street, was hit by a vehicle while writing a ticket, and knocked onto the hood of the vehicle.

The officer was taken to hospital with injuries, while police say the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.