Gauvin has cautioned against any suggestion of a coalition with the People's Alliance, which is unpopular among French-speaking New Brunswickers because it has pledged to eliminate linguistic duality in some government services and do away with the office of the official languages commissioner.

The premier said in French that Gauvin and others in the Tory caucus will have a choice between a deal with the People's Alliance or a formal coalition between the Greens and the Liberals.

"At the end of the day, they will maybe have an influence on the fate of the province for generations to come," said Gallant, who added that his party is hearing from Progressive Conservative members of the legislature expressing unease with Austin's announcement.

Higgs, though, said all members of his caucus were "comfortable" with the informal 18-month arrangement with the Alliance.

Gallant said the Liberals will not form a coalition with the People's Alliance, saying there are "fundamental values" the Liberals don't share with the smaller party, particularly their language policies.

In its news release, the People's Alliance was vague about whether conditions were attached to their support for the Tories, while Austin declined requests for interviews on how informal the agreement with the Tories is.

"Kris Austin met with the lieutenant-governor this morning to discuss working with other parties in the upcoming legislative assembly to make government work," the party said in a statement.

"Mr. Austin informed her honour that he has met with Blaine Higgs and has agreed to provide stability for a Progressive Conservative minority government for up to 18 months."

Higgs confirmed that he plans to meet with Green Leader David Coon on Monday.

The Greens were not giving interviews Friday, saying only in a statement that "we are pursuing formal discussions with both the Liberals and PCs beginning next week.

By The Canadian Press