Update: WRPS locate woman who went missing after leaving Grand River Hospital

Waterloo Regional Police have located 57-year-old Angela Page who was missing for a short time Monday morning.
The police were searching for the missing woman who left Grand River Hospital Monday morning.
WRPS added that Page may have been "disoriented' after leaving GRH around 6 a.m.
MISSING: Angela Page, 57, who left Grand River Hospital in Kitchener around 6 a.m. this morning. May appear disoriented. Please call police with any information. pic.twitter.com/kegwRRjCn6
— Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) October 1, 2018
