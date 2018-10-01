Update: WRPS locate woman who went missing after leaving Grand River Hospital

Police search for missing woman who left Grand River Hospital Monday morning

10:09 AM

Waterloo Regional Police have located 57-year-old Angela Page who was missing for a short time Monday morning. 

The police were  searching for the missing woman who left Grand River Hospital Monday morning.

WRPS added that Page may have been "disoriented' after leaving GRH around 6 a.m. 

— Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) October 1, 2018

