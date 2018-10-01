'We just pray that the babies that are conceived get a fair chance at life': Pro-life protesters return to Freeport Hospital for 40 days and 40 nights

Pro-life protesters across from Kitchener’s Freeport Hospital want women to know that they do have choices, but abortion should not be one of them.
As part of an international gathering called 40 Days for Life, the demonstrators will be across from Freeport Hospital for 40 days and 40 nights, from Sept. 26 to Nov. 4. They will carry pro-life signage in front of the hospital, one of two abortion providers in Waterloo Region.
“We don’t protest or yell at people,” said spokesperson Ewelina Widerska. “We just pray that the babies that are conceived get a fair chance of life.”
Widersk said the focus for the group is not to demonize women who choose to have abortions, but to help women make decisions that do not include abortions.
“When you’re in that situation, you panic and don’t know what to do and you lose sight of the fact that it’s a human being,” said Widerska, adding that the group aims to help those who have had abortions as well.
The protests haven’t always been peaceful, admits Widerska.
With a polarizing issue such as abortion, there are people who do not agree. The group has done the same protest for the last nine years and there have been some cases of items thrown from vehicles or signs kicked.
“We have had some older people who have been hit with a water bottle before. We have had some people kick our signs,” said Widerska. “We hear a lot of profane words and the middle finger.”
But Widerska said it’s understandable.
“We believe that we just need to pray for these people. They are just angry because these people don’t understand what we’re about.”
“We’re not here to judge or take choice from anyone, we’re here to offer different choices.”
New legislation passed by the provincial government in February of this year allows for hospitals to establish "safe zones" to keep protesters out of a 150-metre radius around the building. Grand River Hospital applied for the safe zone later that month. The area at which the protesters currently gather is about 100 metres away from the closest building at Freeport Hospital.
Widerska said that group will follow legislation, but patients feeling uncomfortable is a sign that they should reconsider.
“If someone is uncomfortable about something, it’s a sign that they need to think about their decision,” said Widersk. “We don’t want to engage in any conversations with anyone and we don’t shout or yell.”
Lyndsey Butcher, executive director for SHORE, a planned parenthood service, said many of her clients feel judged by the protests.
“They kind of feel angry that someone is there and they feel judged,” said Butcher. “It’s just angering and people get angry about it when we talk to them. It doesn’t change people’s minds. It just makes it feel like the community doesn’t support them.”
Butcher added that when clients approach SHORE, they are given every possible option, including keeping the baby, adoption or abortion. If the mothers need help supporting themselves or their child through the pregnancy and infancy, the organization can find ways to access more social supports.
Butcher added that the 40 days and 40 nights of prayer could be turned into something more beneficial for the community.
“I would invite them to get involved in the community. There are great organizations and we invite them to volunteer with them for 40 days, rather than standing in front of Freeport Hospital,” said Butcher.
