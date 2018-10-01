Dairy farmers need clarity on USMCA: Ontario

TORONTO — Ontario's government is calling for details on how Ottawa will compensate dairy farmers adversely affected by Canada's new trade deal with the United States and Mexico.

Premier Doug Ford said Monday that he was concerned farmers have been "thrown under the bus" by the federal government in the new three-country agreement.

He emphasized the need for the agricultural sector to be compensated and his economic development minister expressed frustration the federal government hadn't provided more details on the issue.

"We're calling on the Trudeau Liberals to compensate our farmers," Ford said, adding that steel and aluminium workers in the auto industry also needed support. "We weren't at the table or maybe the deal would have been a little different."

The new deal, known as USMCA, allows the U.S. greater access to the Canadian dairy market and eliminates competitive dairy classes. It also says the first 2.6 million Canadian autos exported to the U.S. will be exempted from tariffs, a figure well above the current export rate of 1.8 million. But tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium remain in place.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday that all farmers in supply management systems will be fairly compensated for the additional market access being given to trading partners in the deal.

However, she added that the amount and type of compensation will be worked out in coming months while Canada, the United States and Mexico all work to ratify the agreement reached late Sunday.

Jim Wilson, Ontario's economic development minister, criticized the lack of compensation details and said he believes the deal will cost the diary sector jobs and "tens of millions" of dollars.

"It's disturbing that you would be spending 13 months on a deal and not have a formula to be able to tell farmers right away what they can expect," he said. "These are thousands of family farms, dairy farms, in the province of Ontario and you can think that tonight every one of those farmers will be up worrying about what they future is."

Wilson added that he hoped Ontario could press the federal government to amend the terms of the agreement to better protect dairy farmers.