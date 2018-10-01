Police searching for multiple men in connection to weekend shooting in Uptown Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing their investigation into Saturday's shooting in Uptown Waterloo, and have released photos of several males they're looking to identify.

Police say two males suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the gun shot that was fired; one of the victims was targeted while the second was a bystander.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. near Starlight Night Club.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.