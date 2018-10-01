CannTrust names former Tangerine exec as CEO

TORONTO — The former chief executive of Scotiabank's online bank Tangerine is now CEO of marijuana company CannTrust.

The Ontario-based licensed medical cannabis producer says Peter Aceto has been appointed to the top job, effective immediately.

CannTrust says co-founder and CEO Eric Paul has stepped down from his role at the helm and has been named chairman of the board and special adviser.

Aceto was president and CEO of online bank Tangerine, formerly ING Direct Canada, from 2008 to 2017.